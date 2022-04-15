Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Date, Significance of Buying Gold

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: In our country, Akshaya Tritiya is a very auspicious day, and Hindus and Jains of all beliefs celebrate it with zeal. It is one of the four most important days in the Hindu calendar, and it falls in the month of Vaisakha. Akshaya Tritiya is thought to be an excellent day for starting new ventures, with any new venture started on this day guaranteed to succeed and bring happiness to the people. With over 100 million Hindus and Jains in the country, this festival is celebrated on a huge scale, signalling the start of a new beginning.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Date and Time

One of the most auspicious celebrations is Akshaya Tritiya. People buy gold on this day because it is thought to bring wealth. The festival will be held on May 3rd, 2022. Tuesday).

Laxmi Puja Shubh Muhurat

The Akshaya Tritiya Puja muhurat is from 5:39 a.m. to 12:18 p.m. Tritiya Tithi begins on May 3 at 5:18 a.m. and concludes on May 4 at 7:32 a.m.

Importance of Akshaya Tritiya in India

The day of the Akshaya Tritiya is extremely important to millions of Indians. On this day, both consumers and retailers prepare for a successful trade day. Hindus and Jains, in particular, celebrate the day with zeal and purchase gold in the hopes of bringing fortune into their lives. According to the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya falls during the Vaisakha masa (month) and is one of the four most auspicious days of the year.

India has a long history with gold, dating back to the Ashokhas, Mauryas, and Guptas. It's no surprise, therefore, that there's a day in the Indian calendar dedicated to honouring our love for gold.

Akshaya Tritiya—An Auspicious Day to Buy Gold

We all know how much Indians adore gold, as the country is one of the world's largest gold consumers. While the country has about 550 tonnes of gold deposits, the country's total gold reserves are estimated to be above 20,000 tonnes. Given our addiction to gold, it's safe to say that we don't need an occasion to buy it, but any auspicious day only adds to our passion for it, with Akshaya Tritiya sales peaking.

On Akshaya Tritiya, millions of Indians buy gold, believing that investing in gold on this day marks the start of a fresh beginning. Investments made on this day are thought to bring wealth, and gold, which is considered an ideal investment in India, is acquired across the country. Apart from the auspicious aspect of buying gold, its practicality and reputation as a good investment are driving demand today.

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Vidhi