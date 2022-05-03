Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Check Gold Prices in Different Cities

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2022, gold prices have gone down in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. According to today's prices, 10 grammes of 22-carat gold rate Rs. 47,200 in Bangalore, a reduction of Rs. 1190, and 10 grammes of 24-carat gold rate Rs. 51,510, a reduction of Rs. 1280 from yesterday.

Gold rates in Hyderabad are remaining steady at Rs 47,200 per 10 gramme of 22-carat gold, down Rs 1190, and Rs 51,510 per 10 gramme of 24-carat gold, down Rs 1280.

In Kerala, a 10 gramme of 22-carat gold costs Rs. 48,200, while a 10 gramme of 24-carat gold costs Rs. 51,510. The gold prices in Visakhapatnam were Rs. 47,200 for 10 grammes of 22-carat gold, down Rs. 1190, and Rs. 51,510 per 10 gramme of 24-carat gold, down Rs. 1280.

On the other hand, silver rates per kilogramme in Hyderabad, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam were all at Rs. 67,000, while silver rates in Bangalore were likewise at Rs. 67,000.

Rates Of Gold In Major Cities Such As Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, And Visakhapatnam

City 22-carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 47,200 Rs. 51,510 Rs. 67,000 Bangalore Rs. 47,200 Rs. 51,510 Rs. 67,000 Kerala Rs. 47,200 Rs. 51,510 Rs. 67,000 Visakhapatnam Rs. 47,200 Rs. 51,510 Rs. 67,000

Investment In Gold In Hyderabad

There is some hesitancy in Hyderabad when it comes to purchasing gold, pearls, or valuable jewellery. People in Hyderabad, on the other hand, may choose from a wide range of jewellery designs in a variety of colours, followed by bars and coins, which may offer a large profit margin. People with tight budgets, on the other hand, might choose periodic investments by paying in instalments over 11 months.