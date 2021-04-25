Akshaya Tritiya 2021- Things to Donate on Akha Teej

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on the third day in the month of Vaishakha (Vaisakha Shukla Paksha Tritiya) every year. In the year 2021, it falls on Friday, 14th of May.

Devotees believe that this day brings wealth and good fortune. Marriages on Akshaya Tritiya is said to be long-lasting and fruitful

Top things to donate this Akshaya Tritiya

Offerings to Forefathers:

Akshaya Tritiya is the best day to lend any kind of offerings to our forefathers. This is a good day to seek blessings and wishes from forefathers. After Puja, you may prepare food and offer it to your forefathers.

Feeding Food and Water to Stray Animals:

Feeding of animals has to be done in regular practice. But on this day feeding a cow or a dog brings luck and happiness to your family.

Donate Food to the Needy:

There is no greater donation than donating food. Make this day more auspicious by Feeding a hungry stomach or by quenching their thirst. As a result, the devotees receive blessings from the God

Donate Clothes and books to the underprivileged:

Just like food, clothes are also the basic necessities for humans. Donate clothes to the poor and books to the children. It brings you satisfaction and they will also enjoy the festival

Donating Vermillion:

The couples who donate vermillion said it increases trust, love, and bonding among married couples. It is also said that if married women donate vermillion on this auspicious day, it increases the life of their husband.

Donating Sandalwood:

Sandalwood is used in almost every Hindu temple as an adornment of God. The donation of Sandalwood on Akshaya Tritiya keeps you safe from accidents and brings you good health.