Akshaya Tritiya 2021 Date, Pooja Muhurat Time and Importance

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej. This festival is one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus and Jains. Akshaya Tritiya falls on the Lunar day of Shukla paksha of Vaishaka month. Akshaya Tritiya is a Sanskrit word where Akshaya means 'eternal' and Tritiya means 'third'. On this festival, Lord Vishnu is worshipped. It is believed that Parusrama an avatar of Lord Vishnu was born. On this day, people buy gold, believe that doing so, brings wealth.

Akshaya Tritiya Date:

This year the Akshaya Tritiya falls on May 14(Friday) 2021.

Akshaya Tritiya Auspicious Timings:

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat is from 05:38 Am to 12: 04 Pm ( Duration: 06 hours 26 Mins)

Tritiya tithi begins on May 14, 2021, at 05:38

Tritiya tithi ends on May 15, 2021, at 07:59

Akshaya Tritiya Muhurat In Other Cities

Hyderabad: 05:44 Am to 12:12 Pm

Mumbai: 06:04 Am to 12:35 Pm

Bengaluru: 05:55 Am to 12:16 Pm

New Delhi: 05:38 Am to 12:18 Pm

Auspicious Timings To Buy Gold On Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya gold purchase timings begin at 05:38 on May 14, 2021, and ends at 05:30 on May 15, 2021

Akshaya Tritiya Significance:

Akshaya Tritiya is the birthday of Lord Parashurama, one of the Dashavataras of Lord Vishnu. On this day Lord Krishna gave the Akshaya Patra to Draupadi where the Pandavas started for the Vanavasa so, that they always have food.

On this day, devotees offer yellow clothes to Lord Vishnu with incense sticks, sandalwood paste, and flowers. The devotes chant Vishnu Sahasranama, Vishnu Chalisa. At the end of the puja, devotees sing aarti and make donations to the needy people.