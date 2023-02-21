Air India Draws Ire After Passenger Shares Experience Over Flight Delay

An excruciating experience about a flight delay and poor customer service was shared recently on social media by a passenger with a kid on board an Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago.

As per the passenger's version," I was dreading if my Chicago flight would face the same fate similar to last week’s flight when I read about 15 hours delay of Delhi to Chicago flight. My nightmare came true when I landed in Delhi from Hyderabad. The Hyderabad to Delhi flight landed before time and we were happy since we got more time for immigration and don’t have to rush. But after a security check when I was checking the gate, the departing time was updated to 11 AM instead of 2:35 AM on Feb 21. That’s an 8.5 hrs delay! It means I have to spend the night at Delhi airport. We didn’t receive any email communication or other communication about this change until we reached Delhi. One update we got was an email saying the flight was delayed from 2:35 AM to 4 AM around noon.

The Air India personnel was just giving standard answers as trained. No accommodation was provided and even if we were to pay for a premium lounge, no space was available. The reason for not providing the accommodation was given as G20 Summit!!!

There are kids as small as one-year-old and elderly people as old as 80 years! We were expected to spend the night in the airport and suggested using airport lounger chairs! The airlines said all they could do is provide food. Snacks for the night and breakfast in the morning which we could buy as well. All we needed was a place to spend the night!

I personally wouldn’t recommend Air India due to its pathetic customer service and I am never going to use Air India myself unless there are some drastic measures taken by the airline! Hope this reaches Air India and that they understand the passengers suffering they were put through each time they delay a flight due to operational issues. Signed an -Unhappy and frustrated passenger.