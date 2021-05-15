Admissions Open for Amrita University’s

Hyderabad: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Center for Nanoscience’s and Molecular Medicine has announced that it is inviting applications from students for their M. Tech, M. Sc, and B.Sc. courses as well as the Dual Degree programs (M. Sc. + M S, M. Tech + M S) in association with the University of Arizona, USA, for the academic year 2021.

MTech Programs: M. Tech. in Nanobiotechnology, M. Tech. in Nanoscience & Technology, M. Tech. in Molecular Medicine

Eligibility: Bachelor's Degree or B.E/B.Tech degree in any of the following disciplines - Biotechnology, Genetic Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Food Process Engineering, Bioinformatics, Agricultural Engineering, Agricultural and Irrigation Engineering, Pharmaceutical Engineering, Food Technology and any other Bioengineering related courses from a recognized university with at least 60% marks or equivalent.

OR

Professional degree or equivalent degree (MSc) in Molecular biology, Medical Biotechnology, Microbiology, Biomedical Sciences, Biotechnology, Botany, Zoology, Medical Genetics, Biochemistry, Bioinformatics, Food Science and nutrition, Environmental Science, Environmental Health Sciences, Applied Psychology, Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Agriculture, Horticulture and Sericulture or any bioscience course with at least 60% marks or equivalent.

OR

Professional degree or equivalent degree in Medicine, Dentistry, Veterinary, Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Pharmacy with at least 60% marks from a recognized University.

M. Sc. Programs: M.Sc. (Nanobiotechnology), M.Sc. (Nanoscience and Technology), M.Sc. (Molecular Medicine)

Eligibility: Professional degree or equivalent degree in Medicalnanobiotechnology, Nanotechnology, Biomedical Sciences, Medical Genetics, Medical Microbiology, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Health informatics, Clinical Research, Food Science and Nutrition, Environmental Science, Environmental Health Sciences, Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Physics, Allied Health Sciences or any other bioscience-related courses with at least 60% marks from a recognized University.

Amrita University and University of Arizona Dual Degree:

M.Sc. + M S or MTech. + M S courses (Two years/Four Semesters): M.Sc. (Nanobiotechnology) + M S (Cellular & Molecular Medicine), M.Sc. (Molecular Medicine) + M S (Cellular & Molecular Medicine), M. Tech. (Nanobiotechnology) + M S (Cellular & Molecular Medicine), M. Tech. (Molecular Medicine) + M S (Cellular & Molecular Medicine)

Eligibility: Professional degree or equivalent in Molecular Biology, Medical Biotechnology, Medical Microbiology, Microbiology, Biomedical Sciences, Biotechnology, Botany, Zoology, Medical Genetics, Biochemistry, Bioinformatics, health informatics, Clinical Research, Food Science and nutrition, Environmental Science, Environmental Health Sciences, and Applied Biology, Applied Psychology, Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Agriculture, Horticulture, Sericulture, Forestry or any other Allied Health Science courses with at least 60% marks from a recognized University.

As part of the dual-degree program, students can spend up to 1 year at the University of Arizona campus, a Public University in the United States, and for a reduced fee. Those who successfully complete the dual degree course will receive a degree from Amrita University and a degree from the University of Arizona.

___________________________________________________________________

B. Sc. Program: B. Sc. in Molecular Medicine

Eligibility: Students can apply with an available plus-one or plus-two results with at least 60% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

There will be no entrance examination for any of these courses. Instead, admissions will be by telephone interview. The last date to submit the applications is July 31. Classes will begin in September.