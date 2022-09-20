Adah Sharma Inaugurates RoyalOak Furniture Store At Suncity, Hyderabad

India’s leading Furniture Brand RoyalOak today launched its 13th store at Suncity ( Near Langar House), Hyderabad. This also happens to be their 135th store in our country and it is one of the biggest furniture showrooms with a total area of 20,000 sq. ft. Royaloak with its International range of Sofas, Recliners, Dining, Mattress, Beds and , Décor is a one stop destination for great furniture with amazing designs. The store was inaugurated by renowned film actress Adah Sharma . Mr. Vijai Subramanian ( Chairman, Royal Oak Incorporation Ltd). Mr. Kiran Chhabria ( Head Franchise, Royal Oak), Mr. Mathan Subramaniam ( Managing Director, Royal Oak) , Mr. Pradyumna Karanam ( Cluster Head- Hyderabad, Royal Oak) were also present on the occasion.

While speaking at the launch Adah Sharma said, " There are a lot of interesting things here and they all are under one roof. I had the opportunity to learn about various aspects of furniture and decor. The store is absolutely amazing with a lot of varieties and designs. I am indeed very much happy to launch the store and I wish them all the very best".

Royaloak Managing Director Mr. Mathan Subramaniam said 'At ROYALOAK you can experience an amazing international design collection of furniture for home, office, and outdoor, imported from all across the globe. The America, Italy, Turkey Malaysia design collections are popular amongst customers and they come at an incredible price range. Displayed at the store are more than 200+ Sofa sets, 100+ Dining sets, 100 + Bedroom sets, and a huge range of Office and Outdoor Furniture".

Royaloak Franchise Head Mr. Kiran Chabbaria also said that “Experiential shopping is our aim; our store is carefully designed to give a brand experience. We will be doing everything possible to increase our brand experience, and as we value customer interactions, this store will help us achieve the same".

The company now imports more than 10,000 different configurations of various types of furniture. Royaloak has 126 plus retail outlets and stock points and 20 strategically located warehouse facilities across Karnataka, Telangana, AP,Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Assam & more.

