Bangalore, November 9, 2022: ABP News-CVoter’s(Centre for Voting Opinion & Trends in Election Research)third opinion poll predicts a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) in the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

As per the opinion poll, BJP is expected to lead the assembly elections with 31-39 seats. However, their vote share is likely to decline from 48.8% in 2017 to 44.8%. The INC is a close second and is predicted to win 29-37 seats and their vote share is expected to rise from 41.7% in 2017 to 44.2%. AAP is expected to win 0-1 seats with a vote share of 3.3% while Others are expected to win 0-3 seats and receive a vote share of 7.7%

ABP News-CVoter also conducted a snap poll in Himachal Pradesh and one of the questions posed to the voters waswho do they think is the most preferred candidate to be next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh? In response to the question, 33.7 respondents said they were in support of Jai Ram Thakur (BJP), 19.7% respondentsvoted in favour of Anurag Thakur (BJP), 20.3% respondents voted for Pratibha Singh (INC), 2.4% people were in support of AAP candidate, 7.4% respondents were in support of Mukhesh Agnihotri (INC) and 16.5% respondents were in support of other CM candidates.

Another question posed to the respondents was, what according to them is the most important issue at the moment. 48.7% respondents identified unemployment as the biggest challenge, 13.6% respondents considered Electricity/Water/Roads, 5.5% respondents considered Government's performance during the pandemic to be the most important issue, 5.4% respondents considered farmers’ issue, 2.8% respondents identified law and order, 7.0% people said corruption in government works was the key issue, 2.9% people considered national issues, 6.3% people considered inflation while 7.8% respondents identified other issues as the biggest challenge.

Methodology:

This poll is based on surveys conducted in the second week of November and C Voter has made sure that the analysis is properly represented by statistically balancing the data to make it reflective of the local population according to the most recent census results. This survey is based on CATI interviews with respondents who are adults (18+) and represent all segments.

About ABP Network

