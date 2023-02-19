Amuktamalyada- The very title evokes a sense of pride in every Telugu literature lover. It is a monumental achievement as it represents a singular integration of literary, social, cultural and religious currents that ran through the poet king Sri Krishnadevaraya's great empire as well as his dynamic persona. And embedded within its central narrative, is the story of Andal - Goda Devi and her boundless love for Lord Ranganadha. Goda’s story is set in 6th or 7th century CE at the peak of bhakti movement. She was the first woman identified as a Bhakti poetess who has been elevated to the status of a goddess. She, as an Alwar, the only woman Alwar of the 12 Alwars, gave importance to feminine voice in the realm of yoga and divine love, which was demonstrated through her works Nachiar Thirumozhi and Thiruppavai.

This Kuchipudi dance drama is an adaptation of the poetic composition AmuktaMalyada, choreographed by Guru. Smt Bala Tripura Sundari. She learned from her father and Guru Dr Vempati Chinna Satyam observing him from a young age. She has choreographed many pieces, in her unique style and using aspects from the Natyasastra. One can witness her style in the dance drama Amuktamalyada, which is also her first dance drama composition. Her earlier notable works being- Pahi pahi bala ganapathey, Mathey Malayadhwaja- Khamas varnam, Samba Sivayanave- Khamas swarajathi, Tillana- Farazu, and others. Out of which, “Mathe Varnam” is one of the most authentic pieces of choreography in Kuchipudi today.

Dr T K Chudamani worked on the script, while Dr T K Saroja composed the music. Dr Yahsoda Thakore contributed as an advisor and consultant artist. The cover art is painted by Keshav from Krishna for today. The epic Amuktamalyada with 873 verses in 7 chapters has inspired many scholars to research and study its unique literature one of them is Prof Srinivas Reddy's whose research and translation of the epic guided this project.

Students of Abhinaya Vani Nritya Niketan and many other independent performers, along with various musicians and other technicians came together to put on this grand spectacle. On this stage today, it's a true culmination of various forms of arts and celebration of artists.