9 Colors of Navaratri and Why is it Important
Navratri - The nine-day festival is very special for Hindus and is celebrated with much joy and happiness across India. The avatars of Durga Mata will be worshipped during Navratri. The first day is for Mata Shailputri, then Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. It is believed that wearing special color on specific days is auspicious.
Here is the list of colors and know the importance of colors
Navratri Day 1: Yellow - The color symbolises brightness and happiness
Navratri Day 2: Green - The color stands for new beginnings and growth
Navratri Day 3: Grey - The color represents zeal and determination to destroy evil.
Navratri Day 4: Orange - The color stands for brightness, knowledge, and tranquillity
Navratri Day 5: White - The color stands for purity, peace, and meditation
Navratri Day 6: Red - The color represents beauty and fearlessness
Navratri Day 7: Royal Blue - The color signifies immense power and divine energy
Navratri Day 8: Pink - The color represents hope, self-refinement, and social upliftment
Also Read: Navaratri Day 2 Maa Brahmacharini Color, Puja Vidhi, Naivedyam And Mantras To Chant
Also Read: Navaratri Puja Naivedyam Recipes From Day 1 to Day 10 as Per South Indian Tradition
Also Read: Navratri Fasting: Dos and Don'ts, Rules You Must Follow