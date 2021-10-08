9 Colors of Navaratri and Why is it Important

Navratri - The nine-day festival is very special for Hindus and is celebrated with much joy and happiness across India. The avatars of Durga Mata will be worshipped during Navratri. The first day is for Mata Shailputri, then Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. It is believed that wearing special color on specific days is auspicious.

Here is the list of colors and know the importance of colors

Navratri Day 1: Yellow - The color symbolises brightness and happiness

Navratri Day 2: Green - The color stands for new beginnings and growth

Navratri Day 3: Grey - The color represents zeal and determination to destroy evil.

Navratri Day 4: Orange - The color stands for brightness, knowledge, and tranquillity

Navratri Day 5: White - The color stands for purity, peace, and meditation

Navratri Day 6: Red - The color represents beauty and fearlessness

Navratri Day 7: Royal Blue - The color signifies immense power and divine energy

Navratri Day 8: Pink - The color represents hope, self-refinement, and social upliftment

