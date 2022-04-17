7 Ways To Quickly Get Over A Hangover

From severe headache to Diarrhea, fatigue, nausea, and shaking, these are some of the classic symptoms that often follow a night of heavy drinking. Some folks experience systolic (the upper number) blood pressure going up, the heart beats faster than normal, and sweat glands overproduce. Each of the symptoms comes from a different cause. Alcohol disrupts sleep and thereby a person feels unsteady in the morning. The blood vessels will be widened up due to drinking and this causes headaches. Alcohol irritates the lining of the stomach and this is the main reason for nausea and sometimes diarrhea.

Here are some hangover remedies that can bring some relief. The best way to avoid hangover is to limit the consumption of alcohol.

1. Drinking a big glass of water is one of the easiest hangover solutions. If you drink alcohol, just drink water before you sleep as it will control the effect of alcohol in the morning. After waking up in the morning, again drink a full glass of water and it keeps you hydrated.

2. Don't go for greasy or heavy food just focus on the food that addresses your hydration needs. One can go for water-rich foods like watermelon, strawberries, and cantaloupe.

3. One can also have scrambled eggs as eggs contain an amino acid that counteracts some of the toxicity of alcohol.

4. Natural sugars found in honey can help move the alcohol out of the system faster.

5. Ginger also helps to reduce nausea. So, try to include it in your diet after drinking. Doing so would settle your upset stomach.

6. Korean Pear Juice also helps reduce hangover

7. Hair of the dog: Taking an alcoholic drink to cure a hangover.

Finally, the most important part is that there is no magic pill or miracle to cure your hangover. Sleep and time will only give you the best solution.

Also Read: ​World's First Cure For Heart Attacks Discovered