5 Salient tips to follow in the last month of preparation for the NEET PG 2023 Exam

The medical postgraduate examination, NEET-PG is a mandatory exam for all aspiring medical students aiming to pursue a Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Diploma programmes, and other specialties each year. The entrance test is organized by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) and receives over 1.9 lakh plus applications for admission to private and public universities with over 65,000 medical seats. This year, the NEET PG exam will be conducted on 5th March 2023.

While aspirants have ample time to prepare for the much-awaited medical exam, the last 30 days are particularly challenging for anyone aiming to break through the rankings. This time period can be a turning point for aspirants. Here are some expert tips to stay focused and crack the challenging exam.

Believe in the power of practice

In the last month of preparation, the revision should be highly specific and selective. The NEET PG exam syllabus is vast and varied with an added mix of practical-based questions. For overall revision, Pre and Para subjects must be emphasized by the aspirants. These subjects would be important for merit and a good score. Other subjects like Medicine, Surgery, OBS & Gynecology, and Pediatrics also need to be revised thoroughly to ensure an even score.

In the last leg of the preparation, regularly solving mock tests or last five-year question papers helps in time optimisation, identifying areas of improvement, and boosting confidence.

Focus on developing Clinical Concepts

In the NEET PG exam, having a good grasp of clinical concepts is crucial. While internships and service periods as house staff in hospitals and medical institutes can greatly enhance an aspirant’s understanding, the same can also be achieved through practice and smart studying. Successfully attempting a large chunk of clinical questions during the NEET PG 2023 exam can make a difference in the ranks of aspirants. Aspirants should pay attention to experiments because most questions will be asked from what aspirants performed rather than what they have read.

Ensure a balanced study plan

Invest your time in preparing a realistic study plan that offers equal weightage to all subjects. The distribution of time needs to be according to the specific topics and their understanding by the aspirants. Follow the inverse proportion rule when mapping subjects you love with subjects you struggle with. Try to devote more time to the latter subjects than the former. At the same time, don't forget to consider more time for improving your weak sections. This will help in time optimization and build confidence.

Maintain a positive mindset and take adequate breaks

Mental health and physical health go together when it comes to exam preparations. Thus, it is important to always maintain a positive attitude. This will help one approach each question with calmness and confidence. Further, exam time can be a stressful period for aspirants, more so for families and caretakers of the aspirants. Performance anxiety, self-doubt, and the rush to complete the portion before the exams add to the nervousness and lead to exhaustion. It is, therefore, crucial that aspirants take measures to keep themselves motivated and cheerful by taking breaks and pacing themselves to avoid burnout.

Form a study group with like-minded peers

Actively engaging with your peers, learning together, and solving your doubts in a group can make you feel more empowered and motivated. In a well-run study group, members accelerate learning, talk through subjects, quiz each other and compare notes which directly results in a better understanding of the subjects. This can also play a large role in preparing for the clinical section of the exam where questions are not restricted to books solely.

Given all the tips above, aspirants should always pay attention to the importance of healthy sleep and timely balanced meal intake. With just a month left for the NEET PG exam, it is very important to maintain a balanced lifestyle along with your studies for attaining success in the exam.



----Dr Hitesh Nathani, Unacademy Educator