5 Countries Where Prostitution Is Legal

Prostitution is the process of engaging in relatively indiscriminate sexual activity, in general with someone who is not a spouse or a friend, in exchange for immediate payment in money or other valuables. In some countries, women can sell their body for money. In India, prostitution is not legal but there are a few countries where prostitution is legal.

Finland:

Is Prostitution legal in Finland? Yes... But selling or buying sexual services in public is a crime. The clients are accessible through the Internet and personal advertisements.

Costa Rica:

Prostitution is completely legal in Costa Rica. Pimping, and prostitution rings are illegal. Unfortunately, Costa Rica is a destination point for women and children who are being trafficked for sexual exploitation purposes.

New Zealand:

Prostitution, brothel-keeping, and street solicitation are legal in New Zealand. However, it is against the law for any third party to facilitate anyone under the age of 18 into sex work.

Bangladesh:

Prostitution is legal and regulated in Bangladesh. Prostitutes who are entering the prostitution must register and state an affidavit stating that they of their own free choice and that they are unable to find any other work.

Germany:

Prostitution is legal and regulated in Germany, but lawmakers banned it in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, France, and there are a few other countries where prostitution is legal.