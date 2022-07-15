5 cool gadgets to carry for your monsoon travel

Starting off with XGIMI's state-of-the-art Halo Plus projectors. The list also includes the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2, Saregama Carvaan 2.0, DJI Mavic Mini drone, and Apple AirPods Pro.

Here is an overview of why these projectors are the perfect travel companions.

1. XGIMI Halo Plus:

XGIMI's Halo Plus outperforms most portable projectors and is the brightest, most advanced, fully portable projector in the XGIMI stable. It gives you brilliant 1080p FHD and LED-powered hyper-focused 900 ANSI lumens1 and projects every image at its brightest and sharpest. This ultimate adventure companion also features superior engineering, a built-in 59W battery, and a minimalist design along with two hours of playtime to ensure that your next camping trip will be nothing short of extraordinary. The 3D feature provides profound depth perception and image fusion thanks to DLP cinema-grade tech used in most cinemas worldwide. With Halo+, you can easily set up a 200" display and enjoy the excitement of your 3D content anywhere, anytime.

2. Apple AirPods Pro:

The biggest challenge when you are outdoors is noise that can interfere with your audio but the Active Noise Cancellation inherent in this travelling companion blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music. Yet, there is transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you. In case you are looking only for immersive sound, there is a spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that places sound all around you. For comfort, there are three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customisable fit. Force Sensor lets you easily control your entertainment, answer or end calls, and more. With more than 24 hours of total listening time, this is truly an ideal travel companion.

3. DJI Mavic Mini drone:

This compact yet powerful Mavic Mini is the perfect creative companion, capturing your memories in a way that effortlessly elevates the ordinary. With an easy-to-use DJI Fly app, this device offers a simplified flying experience and a perspective unlike any other. DJI Mini 2 weighs less than 249 g, and fits in the palm of your hand. Its compact, intuitive features and convenience, are perfect for any trip and Mini 2 can even resist 29-38kph winds and take off at a max altitude of 4,000 meters, so your footage is stable even across a windy coastline or while soaring high above a forest.

4. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2:

You need not depend on anyone anymore to track your fitness and can be self-sufficient with the stylish Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. The watch comes in both stainless steel and aluminum versions, with 4G connectivity, Bluetooth, Wi-fi, NFC, and GPS features, and a 1.4-inch display, which can be adjusted according to the light. The watch comes with a speaker, and your dad can answer his calls instantly. He can also listen to his favorite music during his workouts. With 39 workout apps and long-lasting battery life, it can track your father’s heart rate, and the distance is covered and will vibrate if it senses laxity in a workout! The water and dust-resistant product is also compatible with android or iPhone.

5. Saregama Carvaan 2.0:

Take your dad back to the wonder years and the good old days of golden musical memories via the retro-designed Saregama Carvaan which has 5000 inbuilt Bollywood songs from the 60s, 70s and 80s. All his favorites, ranging from Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Manna Dey, Geeta Dutt and Mohammed Rafi are here. It is also simple to navigate with options like 'Artistes', 'Specials', 'Geetmala' and 'wi-fi' displayed at the front and is portable with a battery life of over five hours. Through the wi-fi facility in the latest version, your father can choose from over 150 stations and podcasts online. Headphones also can be plugged in. Through the Saregama app on iOS and Android phones, he can remotely control the songs he wants to listen to and choose from various genres like spiritual, instrumental, Hindustani, and ghazals. Besides classic black and emerald green colour options, the new gold variant comes with inbuilt Harman Kardon speakers.