2021 Nobel Peace Prize to Journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov for Efforts Fight to Safeguard Freedom of Expression

2021 Nobel Peace Prize: The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia this year "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace."

The Norwegian Nobel Committee stated that awarding Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 is meant to emphasise the significance of safeguarding and defending these basic rights.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the prize, which is one of the world's highest honours, on Friday in Oslo, Norway.

The World Food Programme received the award last year for its work to address hunger and food insecurity throughout the world.