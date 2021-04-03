2021 Edition BMW 6 Series GT To Launch Date, Specifications, Expected Price in India

Great News for BMW Fans! The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo (GT) is all set for a grand launch with a facelift in India. And its prices will be revealed on April 8, 2021.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo made its global debut last year in the international market. And the updated edition of BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo features a refreshed styling and more equipment. Let’s take a look at what to expect on the India-bound model.

What to Expect:

The 6 Series Gran Turismo to get a remodeled front fascia.

12.3-inch touchscreen to replace 10.25-inch unit from former variant

2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, and 3.0-litre diesel mill expected to remain unchanged.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo facelift: design

A huge focus on the 2021 edition 6 Series Gran Turismo is BMW’s updated design that brings with it a wider ‘kidney’ grille, sharper headlamps and tail-lamps, and re-profiled bumpers. As earlier, the model stands out for its notchback rear-end and a longer overall length and wheelbase, compared to the 5 Series sedan.

The fascia sports a newly designed bumper that is more aggressive than the former edition. However, the updated styling is not in line with the most recent BMWs on sale in the market, for example, the BMW M3 and M4 with the vertical grill.

The side profile boasts of a newly designed set of alloy wheels, and the roof and shoulder line of the 6 Gran Turismo will continue to be the same. The rear bumper and tail lamp assembly will, however, sport a newer design than the current variant on sale.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo facelift: features

The cabin design remains mostly unchanged, compared to the former model. A key improvement, however, is the larger, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that replaces the 10.25-inch unit from earlier.

The 2020 model already comes packed to the bits with equipment, including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, rear-seat entertainment screens, 360-degree camera, four-zone climate control, electrically adjustable rear seats, panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, active rear spoiler, air suspension, and doors with h a soft close function. Expect BMW to up the ante on the features package further with the facelift on the India-bound model.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo facelift: engine-gearbox options

The current 6 Series Gran Turismo is available with three powertrain options. The mechanical bits are expected to be unchanged from the current BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.

A 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine will be available with the 630i variant. The power figures are rated at 187bhp and 400Nm of torque. For the diesel variant, the engine on offer will be a 2.0-litre four-cylinder and a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder. The former makes 187bhp and 400Nm of torque, while the latter makes 261bhp and 620Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is, however, standard across engine options.

The facelifted model for international markets continues with all these engine-gearbox combinations although the 630d now makes a more potent 286hp, with a 48V mild-hybrid system bundled in as standard across the range.

Expect all three powertrains to continue in the India-bound model as well though it remains to be seen if the electrified tech makes it to India.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo facelift: price estimate

The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is currently priced at Rs 65.90-77.00 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for now. Expect the prices to hike up with the facelifted model. The price hike could be anywhere between Rs 3-5 lakh across the range of the 2021 BMW 6 Gran Turismo models. With a longer wheelbase than the 5 Series sedan, the Gran Turismo will continue rivaling the Mercedes-Benz E-class LWB, which in its updated avatar, is currently priced at Rs 63.60-80.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).