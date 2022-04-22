Every year, Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 and this day is observed to create awareness on how to save our mother earth. Earth Day is an international event celebrated across the world. Many events and campaigns are being held worldwide to explain the need for protecting the environment. The year 2022 marks the 52nd anniversary of the annual celebrations. The theme for Earth Day 2022 is "Invest In our Planet" calling for businesses to shift towards sustainable practices.

The United Nations celebrates the day as International Mother Earth Day. The theme is "Harmony with Nature".

Here are 20 Inspirational Earth Day Quotes To Save The Planet:

Live in each season as it passes; breathes the air, drinks the drink, tastes the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of the Earth. Henry David Thoreau

Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better - Albert Einstein.

We need the tonic of wildness - to wade sometimes in marshes where the bittern and the meadow-hen lurk, and hear the booming of the snipe; to smell the whispering sedge where only some wilder and more solitary fowl builds her nest, and the mink crawls with its belly close to the ground. Henry David Thoreau

I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use - Mother Teresa

The good man is the friend of all living things.- Gandhi

A nation that destroys its soils destroys itself. Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people.- Franklin D. Roosevelt

Nature never hurries: atom by atom, little by little, she achieves her work. The lesson one learns from yachting or planting is the manners of Nature; patience with the delays of wind and sun, delays of the seasons, bad weather, excess or lack of water. - Ralph Waldo Emerson

It seems to me that the natural world is the greatest source of excitement; the greatest source of visual beauty; the greatest source of intellectual interest. It is the greatest source of so much in life that makes life worth living. David Attenborough

Here is your country. Cherish these natural wonders, cherish the natural resources, cherish the history and romance as a sacred heritage, for your children and your children’s children. Do not let selfish men or greedy interests skin your country of its beauty, its riches or its romance. - Theodore Roosevelt

Environmentally friendly cars will soon cease to be an option…they will become a necessity. Fujio Cho, President of Toyota Motors

You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make. - Jane Goodall

I believe in God, only I spell it Nature. - Frank Lloyd Wright

There is a pleasure in the pathless woods. There is a rapture on the lonely shore. There is society, where none intrudes by the deep sea, and music in its roar. I love not man the less, but nature more. - Lord Byron

The earth is what we all have in common. - Wendell Berry

Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty.- John Ruskin

Earth Day should encourage us to reflect on what we are doing to make our planet a more sustainable and livable place. Scott Peters

It’s Earth day. I wonder if we can plant more trees than people for a change? - Stanley Victor Paskavich

Until a man duplicates a blade of grass, nature can laugh at his so-called scientific knowledge. Remedies from chemicals will never stand in favorable comparison with the products of nature, the living cell of a plant, the final result of the rays of the sun, the mother of all life. - Thomas Edison

Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.- Margaret Mead

To leave the world better than you found it, sometimes you have to pick up other people’s trash. - Bill Nye

