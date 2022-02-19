19th edition Of BioAsia To Feature Exclusive Conversations With Prominent Global Leaders 

BioAsia, the largest annual global Biotechnology and Life Sciences convention of Asia, starting on February 24, will feature an insightful session with Bill Gates, Co-chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The annual flagship event of the Government of Telangana, BioAsia has always featured participation from prominent leaders from the life sciences and healthcare industry over the past 18 editions.

The highlight of the 2022 edition will be a fireside chat between KT Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Industries & Commerce, IT & MAUD and Bill Gates, around a range of themes including the COVID-19 pandemic, learnings during the past two years, emerging healthcare trends, and what can to be done to strengthen the global healthcare system going forward.

Bill Gates is known for his incredible philanthropic contributions through his foundation, and for his keen interest in technology, sciences, and emerging challenges such as climate change. In addition to sharing lessons learned from the pandemic, Gates will also talk about the milestones achieved by the global partnership and the road ahead. With this year’s theme being ‘Future Ready’ the focus of the chat will be on the new approaches and capabilities that can equip the world to be prepared and what is the role of stakeholders including government, industry, etc.

Going live on the 24th and 25th February, the 19th virtual edition will also witness a stellar lineup of speakers including Alex Gorsky, Executive Chairman of the world’s largest healthcare company Johnson & Johnson, who would deliver a keynote address during the event. Gorsky was also serving as the CEO of the company until recently and under his leadership of over 3 decades, Johnson & Johnson was consistently recognized as one of the most innovative and best-managed companies in the world. Gorsky is also member of board of iconic global organizations including Apple and IBM, as well as the Wharton School of Business. Gorsky will share his perspectives around topics of importance for the life sciences industry like impact of the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, innovation ecosystem and start-ups, role of new technologies within healthcare such as AI, ML, Deep Learning etc., among others.

Another prominent leader Geoffrey S. Martha, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Medtronic will also keynote in this year’s event. Medtronic is the world’s leading medical technology company, with $29 billion in annual revenue, more than 90,000 employees, and operations reaching more than 150 countries worldwide. Martha will address BioAsia attendees around the global trends in the medtech sector including the role India and Asia can play in the global efforts to accelerate the medtech growth.

While sharing his thoughts on such a formidable lineup of speakers at BioAsia 2022, K T Rama Rao, Minister - MAUD, Industries, and IT & Commerce, Govt. of Telangana said, “Every edition of BioAsia brings in a cognoscenti participation of global leaders under one umbrella deliberating on pressing issues in healthcare. Building on its impressive reputation, I am delighted that the 2022 edition will feature some of the most influential and visionary leaders. I look forward to an interesting session with Gates to assess the industry’s current position and determine the roadmap ahead. The delegates of BioAsia across the world would also benefit by listening to Gorsky and Martha who come with immense knowledge around the global lifesciences industry.”

“We are delighted that MGates will join the 19th BioAsia. We are happy to virtually host the leaders of a largest healthcare company, largest medical technologies company among other influential thought leaders as well. This serves as testimony to the increasing reputation and influence of the event on a global scale among the health and technology communities” said Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of BioAsia and Director Life Sciences, Government of Telangana.

BioAsia 2021 was extremely successful with virtual participation of over 31,100 delegates from 72 Countries.“BioAsia today serves as an industry platform for networking and policy advocacy in addition to investment promotion. The State Government is committed to utilize this global platform to advocate the concerns of the industry and help build a conducive ecosystem for businesses to thrive. BioAsia has helped mark the Indian biotechnology and lifesciences sectors on the global map, while hosting deliberations of global relevance in Telangana, the vaccine capital of India” Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Dept., Government of Telangana.

About BioAsia: BioAsia is born with a vision to enhance, enrich and encourage newer innovations, path-breaking discoveries, and effective solutions in the biotechnology industry by offering a vibrant global platform for the convergence of the key stakeholders - Biotech & Biopharma Companies, research institutions, academia, investors, service providers, policymakers, regulators and analysts. BioAsia is focused on its efforts - to drive the growth of the industry by enabling an effective environment for fostering collaborations, JV’s M&A’s; ensure knowledge and experience sharing by global industry players to benefit all stakeholders; promote innovations and initiatives through appropriate awards and recognitions; play a pivotal role in advocating issues to the policymakers and chartering the road-map of biotechnology. BioAsia is a dynamic platform for companies -to exhibit, launch and showcase their unique strengths, products, and services. BioAsia is playing the role of a key catalyst in mobilizing all elements that are required to drive the growth of the emerging industry of Biotechnology as well as optimize the immense business potential of biotech. On a larger level, BioAsia is working to drive a global transformation from the treatment of illness to wellness.