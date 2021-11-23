10 Quotes of Sathya Sai Baba on His Birth Anniversary

Sathya Sai Baba Birth Anniversary: Sathyanarayana Raju (November 23, 1926–April 24, 2011) was born in the village of Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, as Sathyanarayana Raju.

According to his devotees, he survived a scorpion sting when he was 14 years old in 1940. Raju then declared himself to be a reincarnation of Shirdi Sai Baba. His fame expanded over time, and the first 'Mandir' in his honour was established in his village in 1944. Several more temples and other buildings were established for him around the country over the years.

In the 1960s, he founded the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation as part of his humanitarian efforts. Through this trust, Sai Baba established many schools, universities, hospitals, and other charitable organisations in India and overseas.

His disciples commemorate his birthday, November 23, as Sathya Sai Baba Jayanti. This year marks the 96th birth anniversary of Sathya Sai Baba.

Here are some of his motivational quotes for the occasion: