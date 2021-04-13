10 Festive Home Decor Ideas For Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa (Sanvsar Pādvo in Konkani) marks the traditional New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus and the end of the agricultural “Rabi” season. It also commemorates the coronation of Lord Rama after his return to Ayodhya after completing 14 years of exile.

It is a very special day for Maharashtrians and Goans where they spring-clean their homes decorate them with rangoli, wear new clothes and traditional jewelry called dejhor. Even the early settlers of Maharashtrians settled in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana celebrate Gudi Padwa very enthusiastically.

Along with the traditional rituals, spruce up your home with these easy do-it-yourself Gudi Padwa home décor ideas.

Hoist a Traditional Gudi Flag

Hoist a Gudi flag in your home to signify the victory of Lord Rama. These are made from a colorful silk-scarf-like cloth tied on top of a bamboo stick. Boughs of neem and mango leaves, as well as a garland of flowers, are tied at the top of the stick. The stick is then capped with a silver, copper, or bronze pot or Kalash.

Rangoli designs & readymade floor art

Gudi Padwa is the right time to indulge in some exotic floor art. In case if you are a novice and have never tried your hand at floor art, it is a good idea to opt for a floor art stencil. There are many floor art stencil designs available in the market today.

All one needs to do is to fill in the stencil slits with various colors and viola you have your exotic floor art ready, Make sure to use earthly and wooden colors instead of harsh colors to make your rangoli stand out from the crowd.

Arrange Fresh Flowers and Thorans

Decorate the entrance of your home with floral and mango-leaf thorans. Arrange fresh flowers and leaves in different spots in your home to spread instant freshness.

Spruce up Your Dining Table

Add a touch of elegance with some festive table linen. Decorate the table with flowers and foliage in pretty vases. Arrange the festive cuisine on your dining table in your best, sparkling cutlery. Bring out all the silverware and metallic serve ware that will let your dining table shine.

Amp up Your Lighting

Get a chandelier, wall scones, table lamps, or floor lamps with elegant, ethnic patterns or solid colored shades. If your foyer, study area, or Pooja room isn’t lit well enough, now’s the time to brighten them up. Even small changes such as installing dimmer switches on light fixtures will make a big difference to your room.

Light up diyas and tea lights in all the special nooks including on tabletops and shelves. Group a few mason jars, set tea lights in them, and convert a nook into a specially lit one.

Re-Paint Your Home

Check if your walls need a refresh. Entrust a good painter team to redo all your walls. If you want to bring in a transformation, go for deep or bright colors or wallpapers on a few walls. Or have a few coats of the same paint color applied to freshen up your rooms instantly.

Festive Furnishings and Accents

Decorate your sofas with silk cushions in traditional patterns or with zari borders for a festive look. Try and invest in some luxury linen or fresh sheets for your beds. Update your curtains with festive-looking ones. Swap out old table linen and towels for brighter, newer ones.

Add decorative accents like ethnic Indian planter pots, wind chimes, terracotta sculptures, and artwork. Add a touch of tradition with brass doorbells or temple bells at your entrance or the Pooja room entrance.

Invest in New Furniture

It’s an excellent time to buy new pieces of furniture for your home that you have been eyeing for quite some time now. If you had been planning to buy a new sofa set, bed, dining chairs, or outdoor furniture, now is the time for it – buy new ones or get them custom-made to your tastes.

Decorate Your Pooja Room

Several pujas or rituals are done on Gudi Padwa day. So polish and clean all your idols. Clean up your Pooja room and arrange it beautifully to welcome the festivities.

Arranging a steel or bronze pot with coconut and mango leaves is a symbolic tradition followed during Gudi Padwa. Place this in the Pooja room in front of the idols. Use elegant vintage metal or wooden trays to arrange the sweets you prepare as offerings.

Revamp Your Kitchen

If anything in your kitchen needs an update, you should think about doing it now. Switch out your old gas stove, microwave oven, or toaster with new ones. Replace all broken or disfigured cutlery with new ones. Or step it up by revamping the entire kitchen cabinetry with more modern designs and materials.