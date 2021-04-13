Ugadi is here, and as we brighten up our homes and revamp our wardrobes, don’t forget to gift your loved ones with the help of these exciting gifting ideas. Check them out below!

Ugadi originates from the word Yugadi - which roughly translates to the origin of a new age. It is believed that on this day Lord Brahma had started creating the universe. Lord Vishnu is said to have had a huge role to play in this creation as well. Hence Lord Vishnu is also called the 'Yugaadikrit'. On Ugadi, both Lord Brahma and Vishnu are worshipped and shown gratitude.

The gifting culture is what makes any celebration exciting and interesting. On the auspicious day of Ugadi, let’s dive into gifting ideas that you can give to your family, friends, and neighbors to embrace the occasion in its truest form.

Thoran for Door

For Ugadi, you can decorate your home with this beautiful traditional door hanging, also called the Bandarwal. It is suitable for the door, wall, or Pooja area. You can also gift them to your neighbors and friends along with sweets and other special items.

Indoor Plants

A pretty gift that can be permanent, useful, and is valuable is this beautiful terracotta table planter pot. It is ideal for planting your favorite plants that can be used in the living room, garden, balcony, or kids' room.

Dry Fruit box

A perfectly designed tray set is a beautiful way to celebrate and serve in style. So, here is the dry fruits box set in which you can fill up your yummy snacks or dry fruits and present them to your guests more elegantly and aesthetically.

Shopping Vouchers Or Gift Cards

It is customary for people to wear new clothes on Ugadi. Traditionally, men on this day wear 'Panche,' which is a particular type of Dhoti. Women taking part in the festivities of Ugadi dress in half-Sarees or Sarees. To make your loved one’s New Year more special, you could make a chic addition to their wardrobe. Send a gift card to your loved ones. This one-of-a-kind gift helps you to contribute to their happiness while also giving them the scope to choose their presents.

Flowers

Flowers are a symbol of auspiciousness. It is a wonderful gift to send on Ugadi to your friends and family. The purity and innocence that is there in flowers add to the spirit of this event. As per custom, people offer the flowers of neem, mango, and tamarind to appease the almighty on this day.

Sweets

Sweets are a lovely gift for any and every occasion. Right from being an important part of Puja offerings to completing every festive meal, these can never be left out. So, sweeten a dear one’s Ugadi celebrations by gifting him/her an assorted box of sweets.

Worship Items

To make this day more special for a loved one, you could send him/her an idol of the lord or other worship items. Such items could include Puja thalis, incense stick holders, bells, hanging charms, etc.

Fragrant Body Oils

A common tradition followed on Ugadi is getting an Abhyangam done. Abhyangam is a comforting warm oil massage. The oil used in this is medicinal and fragrant. There are numerous health benefits of this procedure. It increases blood circulation, tones muscles, smoothens skin, and even helps in getting good sleep. So on this auspicious day, you could gift your dear one wellness through a set of Abhyangam oil bottles.

Decorative Traditional decor accents

To make Ugadi more exciting and to amp up the celebratory mood, gift colorful bells, wind chimes, terracotta sculptures, and artwork. Elevate your home’s festive vibe with these too, and also they are an apt gifting option to spread some smiles.

Jewelry Galore

Surprise the most important women in your life, be it your wife, mother, girlfriend, sister, or anyone special with stunning pieces of jewelry sets. And watch as their faces beam with happiness.