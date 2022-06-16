10 Do’s And Don’ts to Avoid Rain-related Health Problems 

Devraj Reddy Bollareddy

Rainy season means cool temperature, ponds and puddles filled with water and greenery around. However, it also brings with it a host of illnesses. Cold and flu are common health-related issues during this season. To help you prepare for the rainy season against flu and other illnesses, we have compiled a few do’s and don’ts for you. Read on.

1. Make sure the water you are drinking is clean

Adequate rainfall increases the chances of water sources in the city getting contaminated. Ensure that you are drinking filtered water at home and outside. At food joints, hotels and restaurants, try to avoid drinking water from jugs and remember to ask for bottled water only.

2. Avoid eating street food

Hyderabad is known for food. Living in a biryani capital and avoiding street food sounds like an impossible feat to achieve. Some of the ingredients used in street food such as the vegetables and water may get contaminated when they are exposed to constant humidity. These unhygienic conditions may result in you catching typhoid or cholera.

3. Carry mosquito repellant with you

The monsoon also brings with it the breeding season for mosquitoes. Ensure that you have a mosquito repellant on you at all times just in case you find yourself outdoors and being tormented by mosquitoes. The puddles of stagnant water left behind after a heavy rainfall are the perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes, so avoid walking around the stagnant water. Mosquitoes carry harmful diseases such as malaria; try to avoid getting stung by them as much as you can.

4. Add a disinfectant into your bath water

Considering how heavy the rains can get during the monsoon season, it is highly likely that at some point, you will find yourself in a situation where you are completely drenched. Add a tablespoon of your favourite disinfectant into your bath water to help combat all the microorganisms you carried home along with you. Also keep reminding yourself to wash your hands, face and feet regularly.

5. Enter air-conditioned environments only when you are dry

If you happen to get drenched while commuting home or to work, ensure that you are fully dry before entering an air-conditioned facility. The blast of cold air from air conditioners, while you are still wet, can result in you catching the common cold. Make sure that you keep an extra towel at your work or carry an umbrella or a raincoat with you at all times. It is also important that your shoes are dry, pathogens love wet shoes so make sure you have a pair of dry shoes at hand at all times.

6. Eat well and ensure you are adequately hydrated

The monsoon season can often lead to dehydration, staying hydrated during the monsoon season will keep your body in good shape and give you the energy to fight off seasonal infections. Eating well will ensure that your immune system is well equipped to fight off any seasonal infections you may catch.

7. Iron your clothes

The constant rains could mean that at some point your clothes could get wet. If that is the case, do not simply just wait for your clothes to dry before putting them on again, make sure you iron them to remove all moisture from your clothes.

8. Avoid crowded places

During the monsoon season, many people tend to fall sick due to the flu or common cold. Even if you are taking all the precautions necessary, there is still a chance that you may catch the flu from someone else. Keep your mask handy in case you find yourself in a crowded room, you can simply just put it on. Be extra careful while travelling and try to avoid large gatherings. It is always better to be safe rather than sorry.

9. Keep your surroundings clean

Make sure that you are keeping your surroundings clean and empty the stagnant water near your house after the rainfall to stop the mosquitoes from thriving in it. IN rainy season, the relative humidity is the perfect environment for the breeding of viruses that you could catch if you are not keeping your surroundings tidy.

10. Be careful with electricity

This goes without saying because everyone knows that water and electricity are not a good combination. Ensure that your electronic devices and their chargers do not get wet. In case they do get wet, make sure that they are fully dry before you plug them into sockets. When walking in public, make sure to stay far away from hanging electrical wires. Water is a very good conductor of electricity so it is in your best interest to stay extra careful during the monsoon season.

