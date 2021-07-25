WARANGAL: UNESCO has granted World Heritage status to Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple popularly known as Ramappa Temple.The 800-year-old architectural marvel of the Kakatiya era, was vying for the UNESCO's World Heritage Site tag, for the past five years. It was adjudicated when the World Heritage Committee (WHC) delivered its verdict today.

UNESCO tweeted “Just inscribed as @UNESCO

#WorldHeritage site: Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana,

in #India . Bravo!

The quest for UNESCO's World Heritage Site tag began early in 2016 when the Indian government proposed Ramappa temple as its nomination. The WHC asked the government to re-do chapter-3 in the dossier and submit it before September 30. State officials engaged the services of Dr Choodamani Nandagopal, Art Historian, UNESCO Fellow Dean Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences, Jain University, Bengaluru.

India proposed Ramappa Temple as its only nomination in 2019 again. Based on the revised dossier submitted to UNESCO, the Secretary-General of the Secretary-General of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) Vasu Poshyanandan of Thailand assessed the temple in September 2019. In November 2019, the Indian delegation which attended the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) met in Paris, successfully defended India's only nomination for the prestigious tag.

