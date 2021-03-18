Zomato Kamaraj Case: Bengaluru Woman's Address Leaked, Flees City 

Hitesha Chandranee, the Bengaluru woman who accused Zomato delivery boy, Kamaraj of attacking her, has reportedly left the city on Wednesday. Hitesha had filed a police complaint against Zomato delivery executive Kamaraj alleging that he punched her on her nose. This came just after Kamaraj filed a counter-complaint with the police who filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Hitesha.

As the case progressed, Hitesha’s home address was leaked online, leading to safety concerns, even as heated debates about the case continue on social media.

The second FIR which was registered on March 15 alleged that Hitesha had assaulted Kamaraj with a slipper over an argument about late delivery. “When we went to her house nobody opened the door,” said Anil Kumar, Police Inspector, Electronic City Phase 1. He refused to comment further on the issue.

Over the last few days, several videos being circulated on social media have given out the postal address of Hitesha’s Bengaluru residence, compromising her safety and privacy. Police said, “She feels afraid staying here as people might come to her home to speak with her about the FIR.”

They added, “We heard from her that she will contact the police today and will give a statement. She might not have left the city to abscond from the police and might contact us.”

