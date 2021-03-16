Zero FIR Case Against Jogini Shyamala for Assaulting Woman in Medak

HYDERABAD: A zero FIR case has been registered against Jogini Shyamala and 15 others at the Panjagutta police station by a woman, who alleged that she was assaulted, disrobed and videos taken of her by Shyamala and her aides in Medak district.

The case was later transferred to Papannapeta police station in Medak district.

According to the police, the victim (26) from Gandhi Nagar in the city went with her mother to the Vanadurga Bhavani Devi temple in Nagasanpalli near Edupayala in Medak district on the 12th of this month. Jogini Shyamala also came to the temple and after completing the darshan there met the young woman, as she knew her previously.

The young woman was invited along with her mother to come to the place where Shyamala was staying. The two went there at around 8 pm. Along with Shyamala there were 15 other young men, and a helper named Uma. She allegedly forced the young woman to drink alcohol and while they were drinking Shyamala started abusing her.

The victim stated in the complaint that she did not agree to this and wanted to leave as it was late. Instead, Shyamala and her helper Uma undressed her and took photos and videos.

Shyamala and aides also allegedly assaulted her mother and severely injured her. The victim escaped from there with the help of a driver and reached the city on the 13th. To this extent, Panjagutta police booked a zero FIR and transferred it to Papannapeta police station on Monday.