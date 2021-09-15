YS Viveka Murder Case: CBI Conducts Scene Reconstruction At Crime Site

YSR Kadapa: CBI officials investigating the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, on Tuesday conducted a scene reconstruction at the leader’s house in Pulivendula. Officials recorded the proceedings of the reconstruction as to how it was done, on how the accused had entered the house, and how they had left on the day of the murder.

Last week the CBI arrested Umashankar Reddy of Sunkesula village near Pulivendula town in connection with the murder case. Umashankar was stated to be the caretaker of Vivekananda Reddy’s farms.

They produced him before Pulivendula court and Umashankar was sent to 14 days of judicial remand.

According to sources, CBI, in its remand report, claims that Umashankar had a role in the murder which was revealed by Dastagiri, another suspect in the case in his statement to the CBI.

The scene reconstruction video showed how the accused came to YS Viveka's house on a bike, opened the gate, and went into the house. They also reconstructed the incident where the murder weapon was thrown into a rivulet at Rotarypuram near Pulivendula town after the offense was committed.

