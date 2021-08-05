YS Viveka Case: Sunil Kumar Yadav Sent To 14 Days Remand In Kadapa Central Jail

YSR KADAPA: Sunil Kumar Yadav, a key suspect in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, has been sent to remand for 14 days by the First Additional District Magistrate in Pulivendula. A team of CBI officials appeared before the Pulivendula court at 2:55 pm on Wednesday morning after conducting Covid tests on him at Kadapa Government Hospital. At 6:15 pm, the magistrate ordered his remand and he was taken to Kadapa Central Jail and handed over to the authorities there.

Earlier, the CBI had filed a petition before the same magistrate seeking to remand Sunil Kumar Yadav in their custody for 12 days for questioning. However, the court said he could not be remanded in custody on the same day of the order (Wednesday).

The accused Sunil had filed a petition in the High Court last month alleging that the CBI was harassing his family even though they had nothing to do with the murder case. After filing the petition Sunil went into hiding in Goa where he was traced and arrested by the CBI sleuths and brought back to Pulivendual.

Sunil Kumar Yadav’s parents Krishnaiah, Savitramma, wife Lakshmi, and brother Kiran Kumar Yadav came to meet him at the Pulivendula court premises. Speaking to the media after meeting him, his family members stated that they had nothing to do with the murder case and were unnecessarily being framed. They stated that the CBI was repeatedly summoning them in the name of questioning which is why they had left town, they alleged. They also stated that there was a threat to their life and that Sunil was arrested unnecessarily.

