YRS Kadapa: 3 Killed In Auto-Truck Collision Near Muddanur

YSR Kadapa: In a horrific road accident three people were killed vehicle collision that took place in the YSR Kadapa district on Sunday. The victims who were traveling in an auto were hit by a speeding lorry coming in the opposite direction.

As per reports, the deceased were identified as Dastagiri (45), Saraswathi (35), and Premkumar (32) who belong to Potladurthi village in Eraguntla mandal. They had come to Dattapuram in Kondapuram mandal for some work and they were returning home.

When they were on the Kadapa-Tadipatri main road, the oncoming lorry lost control and collided with their auto at Chennareddy village of Muddanur mandal. While Saraswathi died on the spot in the accident, locals shifted the grievously wounded auto driver Premkumar to Proddatur hospital in a108 ambulance, but he died midway. Upon receiving the information, CI Mohan Reddy and SI Chandramohan reached the spot and inspected the accident site.