Youth Rams Overspeeding Car Into Divider Near Shadnagar, 3 Killed

Hyderabad: Eight of the friends on Sunday planned to visit the Jurala project. They are Syed Abdul Obaid (21) of Malakpet, Mohd Zeeshan (22), and Abdul Hannan (22), residents of Borabanda, along with five other friends.

They planned to spend some time fishing at the project and then wanted to have a relaxed weekend time. These were the plans for this group of people for their relaxed time, but the vehicle which they were traveling met with an accident. They were heading towards the city and were 45 km to reach the city where the trio was killed.

“They had planned to go to Jurala project for fishing and had planned the picnic a few days ago. On the way they met with an accident,” Ch Kushalkar, ACP Shadnagar, said.

The group started around 5.30 am from the city with Syed Abdul Obaid, Mohd Zeeshan, Abdul Hannan, and Hafeez seated in the ill-fated car. Obaid and Zeeshan died on the spot while Hannan succumbed to injuries at the local hospital in Shadnagar where he was shifted. Hafeez was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment as his condition had worsened.

Friends of the victims were traveling in another car on noticing the accident they called 108 ambulances and alerted the local police. Family members of the victims were also informed about it who then rushed to Shadnagar.

Police reported that the victims were students of various institutions in the city and a few of them were doing part-time jobs in a private company.

Abdul Obaid was driving the car at the time when the accident occurred. Police believed that he was driving at a high speed which resulted in the accident. Leaders like Amjedullah Khan of Majlis Bachao Tehreek and others reached Shadnagar on knowing the issue.

After the post-mortem, the bodies were shifted to the city in three ambulances by the family members. The final prayers were performed and the bodies were buried at different graveyards in the city.