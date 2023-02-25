Youth Kills Friend Over Relationship with a Girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a youth killed his friend for having a relationship with his love interest at Abdullahpurmet on Saturday.

The family of a 21-year-old victim Navin is shocked to hear that their son was murdered by his friend Harihar Krishna. Both Naveen and Harihar study in Mahatma Engineering College, Nalgonda.

Both Harihar and Navin were in love with the same girl from their university. However, Harihar was protective of her and could not tolerate seeing Navin and the girl together.

Speaking to Sakshi TV, Shankar Naik, the father of Navin said his son was not in a relationship with the girl and she was just a friend of his son. He demanded stringent punishment for the murderer of his son.

Since Harihar did not like Navin hanging out with the girl as he was suspecting that Navin was getting closer to the girl. He wanted to get rid of him. He called Navin for a get-together at Abdullahpurmet in Hyderabad outskirts on February 17 and killed him at an isolated spot and dumped the body at the spot and fled the scene.

The victim’s family approached the police when Navin did not return home after the party at a friend's place. The police took up the investigation and found that Harihari was behind Navin’s murder.

The police registered a case of murder and began an investigation. LB Nagar DCP Sai Sri told Sakshi TV that they have arrested Harihar in the murder case. He said this is a planned murder and they are looking into the role of others in the case.

Also Read: YS Jagan Govt Announces Relaxation of Upper Age Limit for EWS Job Seekers

