Young Couple Commit Suicide In Ongole

Ongole: Nine months ago, a Facebook acquaintance between two young people turned into love. Concerns arose as to whether inter-caste marriage would be accepted before the affair went to the attention of the elders.

The young couple, who were not even twenty years old, were crushed on the rails as they attempted suicide. The couple's bodies were found on the tracks on Tuesday near Pellur, a suburb of Ongole, four days ago. Desperate grief remained in the two families who were looking forward to their children's futures with many hopes.

A B.Tech student and a young woman studying for a degree fell under a train and committed suicide. The full details of the incident in the Prakasam district are as follows.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy, a 22-year-old boy from Koppolu village in Prakasam district's Ongole city limits, is a second-year B.Tech student at a local college. Nagineni Indu, an 18-year-old girl is studying for her first-year degree at a college in the city.

The two got introduced six months ago on Facebook. That acquaintance turned into a love affair. The two reached a situation where they couldn't stay away from each other. However, their love affair was revealed in their homes, and their parents reprimanded them. Owing to this situation, they committed suicide on Monday night as they couldn't bear to be apart anymore.

Vishnu, who went to college on Monday morning, did not return home. Indu, who went out to pick up a packet of milk at 10.30 pm on Monday, did not return. She came out of the house at night and met Vishnu. The two went to Surareddy Palem railway station together on Monday night. He walked forward and committed suicide by lying on the rails.

Locals who witnessed the atrocity in the morning informed the railway police. Police believe they committed the atrocity shortly after midnight. Their bodies were sent to Ongole Rims Hospital for post-mortem. The police informed the family members of the young couple. Police said the case is being registered and investigated.