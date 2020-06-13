KAKINADA: A case has been registered against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leaders Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Pilli Anantha Laxmi and her husband Pilli Satyanarayana under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The case was registered based on a complaint by a woman, who is reportedly the first wife of the son of Pilli Anantha Lakshmi. An attempt by former TDP MLA Pilli Ananta Lakshmi and her family to unlawfully perform the marriage of her son Radha Krishna for the second time became controversial after police intervened in the nick of the time and foiled it in the early hours of Friday. Incidentally, senior TDP leaders and former ministers Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Nimmakayala Chinarajappa attended the function where the second marriage was intended to be performed.

A woman named Manju Priya, who claimed to be the first wife of Radha Krishna, has lodged a complaint with East Godavari Superintendent of police against Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Chinna Rajappa, alleging that they had interfered in her married life.

Acting on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Pilli Radhakrishna, Pilli Anantha Lakshmi and her husband Pilli Satyanarayana at Thodangi Police station.

In the early hours of Friday, Ananta Lakshmi made the attempt to perform the second marriage of her son Radha Krishna. Both Yanamala and Chinna Rajappa were clicked when they posed with the Radha Krishna on the dais. However, the marriage did not happen as planned as Radha Krishna's first wife descended on the venue accompanied by a team of police, who eventually stopped the illegal marriage.

The woman lodged a complaint with the police stating that Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Chinnarajappa had helped Ananta Lakshmi in the second marriage of Radha Krishna, who was trying to get rid of the first wife.

She demanded that action be taken against Radha Krishna and also those who backed and abetted him for second marriage.

Earlier on Wednesday, she lodged a complaint with Kakinada 'DISHA' police. In her complaint, the woman said she and Radha Krishna entered into wedlock nine years ago after a love affair. She mentioned in her complaint that they have two children.