Yadadri Honour Killing: Shocking Facts Come To Light In Home Guard Murder Case

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: Shocking details came to light in the honour killing case of a suspended home guard Erukala Ramakrishna Goud who went missing on April 15 from Bhongir.

He was allegedly tortured and brutally killed by a supari gang hired by his father-in-law VRO Pallepati Venkatesh Mudiraj and his body was buried in a dried-up canal at Lakadaram village in Siddipet district. Venkatesh held a grudge against Ramakrishna for marrying his daughter against his wishes and also because of his caste. Bhargavi said that she had given a letter stating that she was not interested in her share of property and gave it to her father.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s wife Bhargavi, the Bhongir police reportedly took eleven persons into custody in connection with the murder case. The main person Latheef, is a woman named Goli Divya, Afzal, Amritayya, Mahesh. Venkatesh and the others are said to be absconding.

It is reported that Venkatesh had decided to kill Ramakrishna as he was pressuring him to get a share in the property apart from marrying his daughter against his wishes. Venkatesh, who was working as VRO of Kalvapally village of Rajapet mandal, is said to have made plans to kill his son-in-law five months ago. He offered Rs 10 lakhs supari to a Hyderabad-based rowdy sheeter Latheef to kill Ramakrishna and had given Rs 6 lakh as advance.

Latheef who also had a criminal history sheet, contacted Ramakrishna saying his relatives, who came from Dubai wanted to purchase land for the construction of an apartment in Hyderabad. He also transferred Rs 5,000 to his bank account of Ramakrishna as an advance to make him believe that he was a genuine buyer. On Thursday morning, Ramakrishna left his home to meet Latheef for Hyderabad to show him some land and did not return since then.

According to the victim’s wife Bhargavi, her husband went out of the house at around 9 am on Thursday along with Jummapur sarpanch’s husband Amrutha Rao. After Ramakrishna’s phone was switched off, and with Amrutha Rao also not responding to her phone calls, she grew suspicious and lodged a complaint with the Bhongir police station and a missing case was registered.

Based on her complaint, and ascertaining the call details the police arrested nine persons including Latheef, and interrogated them. During the investigation, the accused confessed to having killed Ramakrishna and buried his body at Lakadaram village in Siddipet district.

A police team from Kukunurpalli rushed to the spot and dug out the victim’s body. The body was identified by Ramakrishna’s cousin Jahangir Goud who was taken to the place. The body of Ramakrishna was then shifted to the government hospital in Gajwel for postmortem.

During police interrogation, Latheef also shared how they executed the plan to eliminate Ramakrishna. Latheef and Amritayya took Ramakrishna to Ramaram village in Gundala Mandal. There he was tied with ropes and assaulted by nine people. They hit nails onto Ramakrishna’s head and brutally tortured him to death. They put his body in a gunny bag and taken to Latheef's house in a vehicle and the body was kept in the vehicle till dawn. He was later buried in a sandy trench in a dried-up canal close to Lakudaram village in the Kondapaka mandal.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem was completed at Gajwel Government Hospital on Monday and the police are going to hand over Ramkrishna's body to the family members. Police have deployed security near the hospital to avoid any untoward incident. His mother and wife Bhargavi sought justice and demanded that the perpetrators including her father be given the strictest punishment.

