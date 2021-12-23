Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: CTO Allegedly Beats Truck Driver For Refusing to Pay Bribe

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: A truck driver from Maharashtra who was stopped at the Turkapally mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district during a routine check-up by Commercial Tax officers, had apparently fallen ill and subsequently died on the way to hospital on Wednesday. His son had also stated to the police that his father had taken and ill and died on the way to the hospital in Bhuvanagari.

But the cleaner of the DCM truck who was with the driver named Nabilal Sadaf (48) of Sholapur in Maharashtra had a different tale to tell. He said that the truck driver was beaten by the Commercial Tax officials with a plastic pipe for not paying the bribe amount they demanded.

As per reports, Nabilal was on his way from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh to Gajwel in Siddipet district in a DCM van loaded with iron goods. He was stopped at Turkapally mandal during a vehicle inspection by the Commercial Tax officials on Wednesday.

According to reports other lorry drivers and commercial tax officials have rushed Nabilal to a local private hospital after he suddenly fell down at the time. Nabilal's son Davala Saab also told the police that he died on the way to Bhuvanagiri in his statement.

The cleaner who was the only eyewitness to what happened there alleged that the CT officers inspected the load and checked the vehicle papers. They made him park the truck aside and demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. Nabilal called his transport company owners who told him to pay Rs 15,000.

The officials did not agree to such a small amount and an officer name Dinesh lost his temper despite Nabilal pleading and had apparently hit him on the legs with a plastic pipe. The driver had urinated in his pants and collapsed on the spot. He was rushed to a private hospital in one of the Commercial tax official's car and died on the way to the Bhuvanagiri district hospital.

