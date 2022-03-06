Alair Road Accident: A tragic road accident on the National Highway near Alair in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Sunday evening, left two dead and two others critically injured after a TSRTC bus collided with a tractor. It is reported that the speeding RTC bus hit the tractor and crashed into the workers killing two of them on the spot and injuring the others.

They were identified as contract labourers who were working on the Alair bypass road. Ankarla Lakshmi and Oorella Shyam died on the spot. Eight others were injured in the incident where Ankarla Kavitha and Oorella Lavanya were critically injured and they were all rushed to the Government Hospital in Alair for treatment by the Police.

The workers were identified as belonging to the Raigiri village in Bhubaneswar mandal. There was a major traffic jam on the Jangaon-Hyderabad road for a while. However, the Alair Police arrived at the scene and cleared the traffic to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Further details are awaited.