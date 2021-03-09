Women's Day Horror: Baby Girl Abandoned In Dornakal

In a reprehensible incident, just hours after entering the world on 'Woman's Day', a newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a bush on Monday.

The incident took place at Burgampahad village of Dornakal in Mahabubabad district. A few people who heard the little one's cries, rescued the child. Alerted by the villagers, the local police reached the village and inquired into the incident.

The police said that the rescued baby would be handed over to the staff of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department. If villagers wouldn't have noticed the newborn, she would have fallen prey to stray dogs or any other animal could have eaten her up. It is said that the parents might have abandoned the newborn as she was a girl child.

The Police are trying to identify the persons responsible for the abandonment of the little one and a case has been registered.