Women Harassment: Dance Teacher, Medico Among 75 Caught By Rachakonda SHE Team

The Rachakonda SHE team has caught 75 culprits for harassing women and prevented seven child marriages in the last three months. Till date, 89 child marriages have been prevented across the commissionerate limits. Out of 75, nineteen were said to be minors.

In one case, a final year MBBS student is said to have molested a 26-year-old girl when she was returning from a beauty parlour in Swaroop Nagar. He followed her and scooted after committing the act. The police identified and arrested him based on the CCTV footage.

In another case, a dance master harassed the girl in the name of love. He threatened to make her picture public in case she didn’t accept his proposal.

The culprits will undergo counselling sessions at the Police Commissioner’s camp office in LB Nagar. Along with them, several other people were caught during decoy operations at Choutuppal, Bhongir, Kushaiguda and Malkajgiri.