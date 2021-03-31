Woman Stage Protest Against Husband, In-Laws Over Harrasment

A woman staged a protest infront of her inlaw's home over the mental and physical torture at the hands of her husband and in-laws. The incident took place in LB Nagar, Hyderabad. Going into the reports, Venkateswara Rao, the son of Bathula Yedukondalu is working as a software engineer. He got married to Tejaswini, a resident of Bhagat Nagar, Karimnagar on January 8th. After a few days of marriage, she came to know that her husband is having some serious health issues. She asked why they hid before the marriage.

After this, she was harassed by her husband and his parents and has been demanding for extra dowry. Her in-laws, along with her husband, abused her and tortured her. Tejaswi told this to her parents and couldn't bear the suffering anymore. She came out of her house and staged a protest in front of her in-law's house along with her parents seeking justice. Police who came to know about the situation reached the spot and pacified her. She was taken to the police station and a complaint has been lodged against her in-laws and husband.