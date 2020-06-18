NOIDA: A 25-year-old woman who was travelling in a bus along with her two children from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh to Noida was raped by the drivers of the bus, police said.

According to reports, the woman was raped by the driver inside an overnight sleeper bus between the Lucknow and Mathura stretch during the night.

During the time of the incident, there were 12-13 other passengers on the bus along with the woman.

This incident came to light after the victim had approached Gautam Buddh Nagar Police station, and registered a case on the driver.

Police had immediately taken up the case under section 376 (rape), 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and registered an FIR. Police have identified the bus and seized it and one driver of the bus relating to the case was arrested, but the second driver was absconding.

The victim will be examined by the constituted medical board, said police.

Police started tracking all the co-passengers based on their reservation details, and they will be questioned over the incident.

Gautam Buddh Nagar DCP (Women Cell), Vrinda Shukla responded over the incident and said that a forensic team will inspect the bus.