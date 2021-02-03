Woman Kills Minor Son In Ranga Reddy District Over Family Disputes

Rangareddy: Parameshwari, a woman from Ramannaguda Village in Chevella Mandal, killed her two-year-old son after she got into an altercation with her Father-in-law under the influence of alcohol. Police arrested her and registered a case.

The incident took place at Ramannaguda village of Chevella Mandal in Rangareddy district. A woman who had an altercation with her Father-in-law under the influence of alcohol killed her minor son in a rage.

A woman named Parameshwari from the village is addicted to alcohol. She often made a fuss at home by drinking. She came home drunk on Tuesday night. With this, her Father-in-law Venkataya rebuked Parameshwari. He questioned her about why she keeps drinking without caring for her minor child.

It was during this situation that an intense altercation ensued between the two. Infuriated, Parameshwari took her son Dhanush (2) to the room and strangled him. The family members, when they found out were shocked by the incident, and immediately lodged a complaint with the Chevella police station. Police arrived at the scene and arrested the accused. The minor's body was taken to Chevella Hospital for autopsy.