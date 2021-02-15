Woman Kills Husband's Second Wife In Hyderabad, Shocking Details Out

In a very shocking incident, a woman murdered the second wife of her husband. The incident took place in Hyderabad on Saturday. Going into the detials, ten years ago, Janaki from Manganipuri in Machilipatnam came to Hyderabad and was into event management business. During this time, she came in contact with Haribowli event manager Karne Bhaskar. The couple got married in 2013 in Arya Samaj. They have a son and a daughter. Sravanti, who resides in Ameenpur, used to do events along with him. Sravanti divorced her husband, just few days after her marriage. Sravanthi, Bhaskar and Janaki were good friends but from few days, the closeness between Bhaskar and Sravanthi increased.

Janaki has repeatedly asked Bhaskar about his relationship with Sravanthi. She even complained to the police about the behaviour of Bhaskar. After some time, Bhaskar and his family shifted their house to Pochamma basti of Rayadurgam. But on the other hand, he was living in relationship with Sravanti and recently married her. Now, she was six months pregnant

Janaki and Sravanti have been fighting on these issues. Janaki wanted to get rid off Sravanti. So, she hatched a plot and took the help of her brother, Lakshmi Narayana Krishna Prasad. According to the plan, they called Sravanti on 12th morthing. They spoke with Sravanti and made her believe that they would solve the problems going on in between them with a dialogue. They called her to the Rayadurgam house. Janaki gave tea laced with sleeping pills to Bhaskar and he slept. After some time, Sravanti came to Janaki's home and she spoke with her for a couple of minutes and later she was strangulated with her chunni.

Bhaskar who woke up from sleep went to an event in Haribowli. The parents of Sravanti called Bhaskar and asked about Sravanthi. He tried to reach her out through phone, but Sravanthi's mobile was switched off. Bhaskar filed a missing complaint in the Rayadurgam police station. Janaki's brother Krishna Prasad went to police station and said that he and her sister have killed Sravanthi. Bhaskar went to house immediately and was shocked to see Sravanti in an unconscious state. He immediately took to her to the hospital whereas the doctors declared that she was brought dead. The dead body of Sravanti was shifted to Osmania hospital for postmortem. Police have taken Janaki and Krishna Prasad into custody and are investigating in all the possible angles.