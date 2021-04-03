Woman Kills Husband, Hides Body Inside Fridge: Extra-marital Affair Suspected

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of a friend, stuffed his body inside a refrigerator at her residence at Karmikanagar under the Jubilee Hills police station limits.

The shocking incident took place on Tuesday. The incident came to light on Thursday after the house owner lodged a complaint with the police over an unbearable stench emanating from his tenant’s house.

Here goes the detail of the case...

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Siddiq Ahmed (38). Siddiq was a tailor by profession. Siddiq is survived by his wife Rubina and their children. The family lived in an apartment.

Two days ago, Rubina had left home and gone to her parents' place. Since then, the flat has been locked, and Siddiq was not to be been seen after she left.

Suddenly, a strong stench started coming from their flat in the apartment. The owner of the apartment called the police as it was locked and Rubina was not present, and he could not break it open.

As per the landlord's complaint, police came to the location and searched the premises. The doors of the house were broke open in the presence of the police. Nothing in that house looked suspicious. But the stench was coming from the house itself, hence they searched thoroughly. When the police concluded the search, they found a body stuffed in the refrigerator.

The owner identified the body to be that of Siddiq Ahmed. The police rushed the body to a local hospital for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case and started investigating. Police suspect that Rubina had an affair and wanted her husband out of her way in order to be with her lover. “She wanted to shift Siddiq’s body to a graveyard at midnight. But we broke open the door and found his body before that,” police said.