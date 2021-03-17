Woman In Karnataka Sex For Job CD Scandal Kidnapped, Say Family

The woman seen in the sex for job CD scandal that resulted in the resignation of Karnataka BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Sunday had released a video clip desperately pleading with the state government to provide protection to her. The woman stated that she has been kidnapped and her life is in danger. As per reports, the police have registered a case under IPC sections 363, 368, 343, 346, 354 and 506 based on a complaint lodged by the woman's father.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case involving former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has intensified its search for the woman in the video and two other suspects involved in the case. Following the release of the woman's video seeking protection, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had directed the SIT, probing the case, to provide her security.

The woman's video seeking protection came on a day (Saturday), when police registered an FIR in the sex scandal case after Ramesh Jarkiholi sought a probe into the creators and conspirators behind the fake CD. As per reports, the woman's family has also released a video in which they can be heard saying that their daughter's life was at risk and they were not able to trace her.

Meanwhile, the SIT probing the case has questioned some people including those associated with local news channels in connection with the case. A day after news channels aired videos of the alleged sex scandal, Jarkiholi, who was Water Resources Minister in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led cabinet quit his post. Jarkiholi has repeatedly claimed that he is innocent and that the video was "fake".

