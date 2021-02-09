Mumbai Woman Holds On To Husband Who Set Her On Fire, Taking Him Along In Death

In a reversal that can only be defined as the will of God, a man’s plan backfired and ended up costing him his life. The man tried to kill off a woman by setting her on fire but the plan backfired and ended up with the man losing his life, while the woman survived. The woman is said to be in a critical condition.

According to the reports, Vijay loved the woman and decided to marry her. They both knew each other for two years. But since the family refused the proposal, even the girl denied. In a fit of rage, Vijay decided to end the woman’s life. On February 6th, he went to the woman’s house when she was alone.

The incident occurred in the Meghwadi area in Mumbai. The accused Vijay Khambe tried to kill the woman. He poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. But the woman caught Vijay and held on to him. This incident took place on February 6, in the Gandhi Nagar area of Jogeshwari east of Mumbai.

The neighbors intervened and extinguished the fire. Both Vijay and the woman were rushed to the hospital where Vijay died while undergoing treatment. The woman is said to be in critical condition and is currently undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered with the Mumbai police and an investigation is currently taking place. The police officer in charge said that there are many factors that need to be considered and many details and truths to be uncovered. They will conduct an investigation.

There are many such incidents where due to various reasons; the girl becomes the target of such crimes. The reason could be dowry or love rejection or anything else; the girl generally ends up losing her life. It is rare cases like these where the where the one who plotted everything, instead lost his life.