Woman On Her Way To Cast Vote in AP Panchayat Elections From Hyderabad Killed In Road Mishap

A young woman who went to her hometown to exercise her right to vote first time in the panchayat elections was killed in a road accident. This tragic incident took place in Shadnagar, Rangareddy district of Telangana. Padma (18) from Sudanagandla village of Prakasam district is studying Intermediate. She came to Shadnagar with her mother and brother recently as her father was working as masonry in Shadnagar.

Padma wanted to exercise her right to vote for the first time in the wake of the ongoing panchayat elections in AP. So, she left for her hometown with her brother, Praveen on a two-wheeler. Their parents left on another vehicle. Praveen's bike was hit by a lorry coming from behind at Farooqnagar zone. Praveen escaped with minor injuries in the incident. Padma went under the tires and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister Niranjan Reddy and BJP leader DK Aruna, who went that way, took a look at the accident scene and condoled Padma's parents. They promised to look after their family. Relatives and friends were plunged into tragedy when they realized that Padma was no more.

