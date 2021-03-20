Woman Exposes Gang Pushing Young Jobless Women Into Prostitution In Hyderabad

Rangopalpet: Gopalapuram police have arrested three members of a prostitution gang who lured women and girls into prostitution by promising them jobs and employment. Three other suspects are on the run.

According to Inspector Sai Eshwar Goud, Satish Kumar (28) of Godavarikhani in Karimnagar district, Suresh (19) of Warangal, and Pawan (20) of East Godavari along with Akhil, Teja, and Charan are all friends.

They came to the city for employment and lived in Begumpet and worked at an ice cream parlor. As their salary was not enough, they wanted to make some easy cash through the prostitution trade.

The gang used to lure single women and young women who came to the city for employment and work, making them believe that they would get a job.

They would take photos of them and send them to customers to see who they liked. And then the girls were sent to the clients.

The parents of a 19-year-old girl from Delhi died due to this gang's prostitution ring.

A woman from Hyderabad got introduced to the gang on Facebook. As she lost her job earlier in the pandemic, she left the city for her hometown (Delhi).

The gang told her that she would get a job if she came back to Hyderabad. With this, she arrived in the city a few days ago. A man named Satish introduced himself to the young woman. The gang tried to lure her into prostitution. She escaped on the 11th of this month (March) and fled to Secunderabad railway station under pressure. Thinking quickly on her feet, she contacted the police on the way and complained to them.

Gopalapuram police arrived at the spot, while the gang members were chasing the young woman and trying to take her away. The gang saw the police and fled the scene.

The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (hereinafter referred to as PITA) and an act made “for the prevention of immoral traffic” respectively. The PITA has undergone two amendments in the years 1978 and 1986 respectively and it made the act more gender-neutral. This legislation aims to stop immoral trafficking and prostitution in India and is divided into 25 sections and one schedule.

Gopalapuram police have registered a PITA case against the accused following a complaint by the woman.

On Friday, Satish, Suresh, and Pawan were arrested and remanded while the other three were absconding. The case is being investigated. Further details to be revealed soon.