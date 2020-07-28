HYDERABAD: A woman died by suicide after killing her 3-year-old son in Sathavahana Nagar here on Monday night, July 27. The incident happened under the jurisdiction of the LB Nagar police station limits.

Police said that Gullam Mamata, mother of the 3-year-old boy Riyansh had cut his right arm with a knife, and the boy died due to heavy bleeding.

Mamata then jumped from the third floor of their building and she fell on a manhole and died on the spot due to severe injuries.

Police reached the spot after being informed.

Police have registered a case and a probe began. LB Nagar police said that Mamata is a native of Varkatpally village in Veligonda mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

According to preliminary investigation, police suspect that the woman had taken the extreme step due to family disputes.

Police said that she had married Shankarayya four years ago and they came to Hyderabad in search of livelihood. Some relatives said that they had frequent quarrels due financial and other issues, police said.

In a similar incident, a mother allegedly killed her four-year-old-daughter by throwing her into a well in Tallavalasa village of Vizianagaram allegedly due to her husband's harassment.

A man named Srinu from Tallavalasa village of Denkada mandal in Vizianagaram got married to Maha Lakshmi nine years ago. After giving birth to her second child, Srinu started suspecting Lakshmi that she was having an extra-marital affair.

Unable to bear husband's Lakshmi decided to end her life along with her daughter Ramya and went near well. She threw her daughter into the well and listening to the screams of the child, she got frightened and later changed her mind and decided not to die by suicide and returned home.

Police who got information from the family members over the missing child found the dead body of the girl in the well and started investigation over the case.