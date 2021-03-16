Woman Cell ACP Asks Rape Victim For Sexual Favours To Take Action Against Accused

A woman was already going through the trauma after what happened to her, but in a shocking incident, she was asked for sexual favours in order to find justice. A Rajasthan rape victim was asked for sexual favours by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan took action against the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) officer over the charges of asking a woman for sexual favours. The officer was ACP Kailash Bohra who was in the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Crime Against Women cell in Rajasthan.

It was alleged that Bohra refused to help the rape victim unless she fulfils his wish. To take action against the accused, he asked the woman for sexual favours. The ACB's Director-General BL Soni and ADG Dinesh MN are looking into the matter.

Initially, the officer demanded money. The woman who filed the rape complaint was asked for money but she was unable to give him money. As money was not an option, the man then began asking for sexual favours. The officer told the woman to come after office hours and didn’t meet her before that.

How the Truth Uncovered?

It was all planned by the anti-corruption unit. The woman called officer Bohra. He didn’t know that their conversation was being recorded. Based on the phone call, the ACB team arrested him. A case has been registered against him.