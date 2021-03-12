Woman Buries Husband In Backyard After Killing Him For Harassing Daughter

In a very shocking incident, a woman murdered her husband and buried his body in the backyard of their home. The incident took place in Hyderabad and it came to light on Wednesday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Gagan Agarwal.

Two years ago, the 38-year-old Gagan Agarwal had divorced his wife and married Nousheen Begum in July last year. It was a second marriage for both of them.

Gagan Agarwal went missing from February 6th, 2021. So, Gagan's brother filed a missing complaint in the nearby police station. Nousheen Begum left her house and returned to her maternal home in the old city. Police interrogated Nousheen on Wednesday, and finally, she confessed that she had murdered Gagan on February 6th with the help of her friend Sunil. Later, both of them had dug a pit in the backyard and buried Gagan's body. According to the reports, Nousheen Begum has claimed that she killed her husband for allegedly harassing her daughter.

Nousheen Begum was taken to the crime scene and the corpse was recovered. While the other accused, Sunil is absconding. Police are investigating in all the angles.