Wife Plotting to Kill Me For Exposing Her Previous Marriages: AP Man

A husband lodged a complaint against his wife in Krishna district. He alleged that she got married to him by cheating. he also alleged that she was planning to kill him.

Venkatesh, from Krishna district, recently married a young woman who works in Bangalore. After their marriage, the couple started living in Bangalore because of their work.

Venkatesh has alleged that he recently learned that his wife was already got married twice. He stated that his wife tried to kill him by mixing poison in the food served to him after he questioned her about earlier marriages.

Venkatesh filed a petition in the Thiruvoor Civil Court seeking a divorce. Police have also registered a case against those who supported the woman based on the victim’s complaint.